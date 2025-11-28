Hyderabad has a series of interesting events happening this week

November 28 | Punjagutta
Some souls are meant tocross paths — Tere Ishk Mein is a musical, emotionally charged love saga starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, directed by Aanand L Rai, with a soul-stirring score by AR Rahman.
In theatres. Details: Online.
November 29 & 30 | Mehdipatnam
District Bazaar returns with Hyderabad’s coolest expo — a two-day celebration of crafts, food, fashion, and lifestyle, bringing together creators, makers, and tastemakers under one roof. Just a weekend of fun with a lot to do.
Tickets at ₹100. 2 pm to 11 pm. At Kings Palace.
November 22 | Madhapur
Ashish Vidyarthi debuts his stand‑up comedy special — Sit Down Ashish — sharing stories from his career, life in Mumbai and Delhi, and his own self‑deprecating humour with full candour.
Tickets at ₹499. 7 pm. At Cliff Cafe.
November 29 | Financial District
Nucleya’s signature high energy desi bass comes to town — a night of electrifying beats, mind-bending drops and non-stop dance vibes. Get ready to lose yourself in the music, with lights, visuals and a crowd that matches the energy at every turn.
Tickets from ₹499. 8 pm onwards. At Prism Club & Kitchen.
November 29 & 30| Film Nagar
Fatima Ayesha brings a fiercely honest, deeply relatable dark comedy set — Mere Dad Ki Dulhan — tackling trauma, identity, religion and everyday life with wit that cuts and heals.
Tickets at ₹499. 6.30 pm & 8 pm. At Aaromale - Cafe & Creative Community.
November 29 | Financial District
Sonu Nigam’s Satrangi Re tour is a themed musical journey through the varied colours of love, shade unlocking a different emotion as he sings his timeless hits.
Tickets from ₹999. 7.30 pm onwards. At The League.
On till December 18 | Madhapur
The Wine Corner presents Choco Vino — an indulgent evening of wine and chocolate pairings, crafted for those who love a touch of elegance and a dash of decadence. Enjoy the perfect flavour combinations and a cosy, intimate vibe that makes the night extra special.
Entry at ₹1,270. 7 pm onwards. At Wine Corner by Quorum.
November 30 | Banjara Hills
Sifar’s Curious Case of a Librandu — a twisty, theatrical suspense blending Hindi/Urdu drama with dark humour, secrets and a ‘librandu’ you won’t see coming. Expect clever wordplay, unexpected plot turns, and performances that keep you guessing till the very end.
Tickets at ₹400. 7.30 pm. At Lamakaan.
