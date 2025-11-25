Indulge in the experience of a Chinese thali at this eatery in Jubilee Hills

Remember the joy of digging into street-style noodles at a bandi at 8 pm with your friends, sitting on plastic stools with non-stop hustle and bustle around you? With a place in everyone’s hearts, Indo-Chinese has become one of the representative cuisines of India.
This week, we visited Kuch Bhi, a restaurant that offers a roadside Indian experience in a café-like setting. Situated on the second floor of Etsi — Café and Bakehouse, the aroma of coffee and fresh baked goods instantly captivates your senses.
As we made our way to Kuch Bhi, we were greeted with wooden and dark blue accents and furniture, which brings a cosiness that allows you to chat and order in your own time and comfort.
We started with their signature OG drumsticks. With an almost instantaneous service, we were presented with a generous, hot, and fresh serving. Loaded with a tang and curry leaves, it had a delightful crunch to bite into. Paired with a sweet and sour sauce to dip the drumstick into, it additionally enhanced the juiciness of the chicken. Next were the Chicken pakoras, minced meat deep-fried with a coating with an airy texture, the one you bite into and it just feels fluffy in your mouth.
We then moved on to the meal that we had been anticipating for the longest time, a concept that is so integral to Indian dining, yet we had never seen it interpreted this way. As we waited, a grand Chinese thali was placed in front of us. We chose the veg option that consisted of Veg manchow soup, Spring rolls, Chilli paneer, Szechuan noodles, Veg manchurian, Fried rice, Chow chow, and Kimchi salad.
The spring rolls were hot and crispy, filled with sauteed vegetables. The manchow soup, with the addition of crispy noodles on top, had a peppery kick to it. To cool our mouths down, we sipped on a spicy guava drink, which was sweet and tangy, and got ready to enjoy the thali in front of us.
The chow chow was subtle in flavour, while the manchurian was hearty, and paired with the fried rice and the noodles, it was a match made in heaven.
The dessert was Fried ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, sesame seeds, honey, and darsan. It was indulgent, crunchy, and a perfect way to end our flavour journey.
Rs 900 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress