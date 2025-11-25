Indulge in the experience of a Chinese thali at this eatery in Jubilee Hills

Remember the joy of digging into street-style noodles at a bandi at 8 pm with your friends, sitting on plastic stools with non-stop hustle and bustle around you? With a place in everyone’s hearts, Indo-Chinese has become one of the representative cuisines of India.

Indian thali reinterpreted with Indo Chinese flair at Kuch Bhi

This week, we visited Kuch Bhi, a restaurant that offers a roadside Indian experience in a café-like setting. Situated on the second floor of Etsi — Café and Bakehouse, the aroma of coffee and fresh baked goods instantly captivates your senses.

As we made our way to Kuch Bhi, we were greeted with wooden and dark blue accents and furniture, which brings a cosiness that allows you to chat and order in your own time and comfort.

We started with their signature OG drumsticks. With an almost instantaneous service, we were presented with a generous, hot, and fresh serving. Loaded with a tang and curry leaves, it had a delightful crunch to bite into. Paired with a sweet and sour sauce to dip the drumstick into, it additionally enhanced the juiciness of the chicken. Next were the Chicken pakoras, minced meat deep-fried with a coating with an airy texture, the one you bite into and it just feels fluffy in your mouth.