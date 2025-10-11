Discover the finest in fashion, jewellery, and luxury lifestyle at this thoughtfully curated exhibition

It’s always a delight to walk into an exhibition, especially one with an artisanal touch. These pop-ups not only offer a space to explore all things artsy, fashion, and lifestyle luxury but also nourish that part of you that finds joy in creativity and craftsmanship. Pili taxi returns with its 55th edition, celebrating sustainable fashion and lifestyle brands.

You’ll get to see exquisite products and collections from brands including Mrida, I AM BLVD, Handy, Vartika, Kori, Akrydha Collective, Chowk, Studio Mimosaa, Divyuti, slash in brackets, and Tatwa Designs, among many others. Mrida will showcase an exquisite collection of silk hand-painted saris, linen saris with hand block prints, Kantha stitch saris, and shibori dye–Kantha stitch saris. I AM BLVD will present two collections, Festive Delight and Crafted Narratives, while Handy will unveil their latest range focused on functional, utility-driven designs. If impeccable craftsmanship excites you, Chowk is sure to catch your eye. the brand specialises in bespoke, handcrafted Chikankari embroidery from Lucknow, bringing timeless elegance to every piece. and that’s not all, there’s plenty more to look forward to, with creations that are as thoughtful as they are inspiring.

Free entry. October 10 & 11, 11 am to 8 pm.

At Adika Wellness Studio, Jubilee Hills.