Onam Sadhya: Celebrations you can’t miss in Hyderabad

Onam is here, bringing with it a season that drenches Kerala in vibrant hues of culture, tradition, and joy. Celebrating the harvest and the homecoming of the beloved King Mahabali, Onam exudes a feeling of togetherness. From intricate pookalams (floral rangolis) and thrilling boat races to the grand Sadhya served on banana leaves, every tradition tells a story and every flavour stirs nostalgia. Whether you are a Malayali or not, Onam’s spirit of abundance and harmony has a way of making everyone feel at home. Here are some Sadhya feasts you simply can’t miss.
Sadhya season is here
Festivals are the perfect time to celebrate and indulge in delicious feasts. With Onam here, what could be better than savouring authentic Kerala delicacies? Celebrate the state’s rich culinary heritage at the Onam Food Fest, where you can relish traditional favourites like Pachadi, Thoran, Avial, Sambar, Payasam, Khichdi and more. Don’t miss this special brunch and dinner.
At Rs 2,999++ for brunch, Rs 2,699++ for dinner. September 6 & 7,
12.30 pm to 4 pm &7 pm to 11 pm.
At Food Exchange - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City.
Savour the harvest
Gather with your loved ones and celebrate the spirit of abundance with this Onam Sadhya. Serving vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the feast includes dishes like Katti parippu, Parippu vada, Kozhi pollichathu and Trivandrum chicken fry. Embrace the festive spirit and surrender your senses to the joy of communal eating.
Rs 595 for one.
August 29 to September 5, 12 pm to 4 pm.
At Aidu, Jubilee Hills.
An ode to God’s own country
Indulge in the richness of Kerala’s tradition with this 22-course vegetarian Sadhya. Start with the Sambharam, then move on to the Red matta rice with Paripappu curry; enjoy the Avial, Thoran and Pachadi; wrap up your meal with Ada pradhaman and Payasam. It’s a refined dining experience that honours the spirit of Onam.
Rs 595+Taxes.
August 29 to September 5 (lunch).
At Sa.Ma- The Indian Kitchen, Film Nagar.
Festive flavours
Enjoy this Onam Sadhya, a grand feast that celebrates the harvest festival. Experience the harmony of flavours as over a dozen traditional dishes come together to spread festive cheer. With comforting curries and hearty desserts, it’s a meal that captures the spirit of abundance.
Rs 999 for one. September 5 &6, 12 pm to 11 pm. At Tuya, Jubilee Hills.
Bountiful feast
Savour flavour and joy with this specially curated Onam Sadhya. It features a lavish spread of over 25 authentic vegetarian dishes. From the comforting notes of Sambar and Avial to the delicate flavours of Olan and the sweetness of Payasam, every dish brings the celebration closer to home.
Rs 1,667+ GST for one. September 4 to 6, 11.30 am to 2.30 pm. At Simply South, Jubliee Hills.
Simply irresistible!
Have you ever dressed up in your festive best and savoured a soul-satisfying meal, complete with traditional delicacies that make your heart smile? Here’s your chance! Enjoy an authentic Onam Sadhya, a grand vegetarian feast, featuring over 20 delights. From Parippu curry and Avial to the decadent Payasam, this spread celebrates the true spirit of tradition and togetherness.
Price on request. September 5, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At The Dining Room, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Banjara Hills.
Kerala on a plate
Missing home this Onam? Longing to celebrate the festivity right here in Hyderabad, just like you would back home? For all foodies who love vibrant traditions, this exclusive one-day lunch spread offers 22 mouth-watering dishes. Every dish will be crafted with love and authenticity, bringing the heart of Kerala straight to your plate. It’s going to be an experience that you’ll cherish for long.
Rs 1,250. September 5, 12 pm to 3 pm & 6.30 pm to 10 pm. At Gaurang’s Kitchen | Pure Veg Restaurant, Jubilee Hills.