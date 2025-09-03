Onam Sadhya: Celebrations you can’t miss in Hyderabad

Sadhya season is here

Festivals are the perfect time to celebrate and indulge in delicious feasts. With Onam here, what could be better than savouring authentic Kerala delicacies? Celebrate the state’s rich culinary heritage at the Onam Food Fest, where you can relish traditional favourites like Pachadi, Thoran, Avial, Sambar, Payasam, Khichdi and more. Don’t miss this special brunch and dinner.

At Rs 2,999++ for brunch, Rs 2,699++ for dinner. September 6 & 7,

12.30 pm to 4 pm &7 pm to 11 pm.

At Food Exchange - Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City.