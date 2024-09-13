Recipes

Make your own Onam Sadhya at home with these simple recipes

Take a cue from expert chefs and treat your loved ones at home
Make your own Onam Sadhya at home with these simple recipes
Image Credits: Pexel
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Make these two simple recipes with a helping hand from chef Amit Kocharekar, executive chef at Hotel Marine Plaza and treat your loved ones to an Onam Sadhya at your home.

Vegetable Thoran

Ingredients:

  • Mustard seed- 1 GM

  • Curry patta- 1 GM

  • Dry red chilli- 1

  • Fresh coconut- 4 GM

  • Chopped onions- 2 GM

  • Tumeric powder- 1 GM

  • Salt- 1 GM

  • Coconut  oil- 45 ML

  • Carrot- 40 GM

  • French beans- 30 GM

  • Beetroot- 20 GM

  • Green peas- 10 GM

Method:

  • Heat coconut oil in a pan keep heat to a low and add mustard seeds, curry patta, chopped onions, dry chilli and turmeric cook for 2 minutes.

  • Add carrot, beans, beetroot and green peas add water and cook till vegetables are completely cooked and tender.

  • Garnish with fresh coriander and fresh coconut.

Make your own Onam Sadhya at home with these simple recipes
Head over to these 6 places in Mumbai for your Onam Sadhya

Rice Payasam:

Ingredients:

  • Milk- 250 ML

  • Ghee- 20 ML

  • Fresh coconut- 4 GM

  • Rice- 50 GM

  • Jaggery- 50 GM

  • Saffron- 3 strands

  • Green cardamom powder- 1 GM

  • Raisins- 1 GM

Method:

  • Heat a pan with ghee melts add basmati rice, and stir the rice saute for about 30 seconds.

  • Then add milk that has come to a boil and continue to simmer till the rice is cooked completely and softened.

  • Then add jaggery, saffron, cardamom, fresh coconut and raisins; and cook for 5 minutes.

Food
recipes
Onam
Onam Sadhya

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com