Make your own Onam Sadhya at home with these simple recipes

Make these two simple recipes with a helping hand from chef Amit Kocharekar, executive chef at Hotel Marine Plaza and treat your loved ones to an Onam Sadhya at your home.
Ingredients:
Mustard seed- 1 GM
Curry patta- 1 GM
Dry red chilli- 1
Fresh coconut- 4 GM
Chopped onions- 2 GM
Tumeric powder- 1 GM
Salt- 1 GM
Coconut oil- 45 ML
Carrot- 40 GM
French beans- 30 GM
Beetroot- 20 GM
Green peas- 10 GM
Method:
Heat coconut oil in a pan keep heat to a low and add mustard seeds, curry patta, chopped onions, dry chilli and turmeric cook for 2 minutes.
Add carrot, beans, beetroot and green peas add water and cook till vegetables are completely cooked and tender.
Garnish with fresh coriander and fresh coconut.
Ingredients:
Milk- 250 ML
Ghee- 20 ML
Fresh coconut- 4 GM
Rice- 50 GM
Jaggery- 50 GM
Saffron- 3 strands
Green cardamom powder- 1 GM
Raisins- 1 GM
Method:
Heat a pan with ghee melts add basmati rice, and stir the rice saute for about 30 seconds.
Then add milk that has come to a boil and continue to simmer till the rice is cooked completely and softened.
Then add jaggery, saffron, cardamom, fresh coconut and raisins; and cook for 5 minutes.