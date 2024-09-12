Head over to these 6 places in Mumbai for your Onam Sadhya

If you are in Mumbai and looking for places to relish the Onam Sadhya, then check out the list below.
The Nines at Juhu has an exciting array of dishes for you. This heritage inspired feast includes Rasam, Kootu curry, Avial, Pineapple Pachadi, Seviyan payasam. For the non-vegetarians, you have options in seafood, chicken and mutton preparations.
Make your Sunday extra special by indulging in the Onam Sadhya Thali at one8 Commune. Available only on September 15, this feast includes a tapestry of flavours including Sambar, Rasam, Seviyan Payasam, Avial, Thoran, Pumpkin Eissery, and more.
Each set menu is priced at Rs 1500 (all inclusive).
This weekend head over to Saffron at Hyatt Centric Juhu and enrich your taste buds with a traditional plateful of flavours.
Available on September 14 and 15, each thali is available for Rs 1275 ++.
Celebrate your Sunday in a traditional way with a special Onam brunch organised by ITC Maratha. Savour classics like Dal Payasam, Lemon Rice, and Mysore pak alongside innovative creations like Urlai Roast and Kuttu Parotta.
The brunch is available on September 15 and is pirce Rs 3300++ onwards.
Celebrating the rich heritage of Kerala is Dakshin at ITC Grand Central where you will be able to get the best of Onam Sadhya till September 15. On the buffet are dishes like Sambaram, Pyaru Thovaran, Olan, Kalan, Parupu Thalichathu and more.
Apart from the dine –in options available for lunch (12:30 pm – 2:45 pm ) and dinner ( 7:30 pm – 11:45 pm) at Rs 3250 + , you can also opt for the takeaway option at Rs 2999+ .
Check out the Onam buffet at Hotel Marine Plaza on September 15. The Bayview at the hotel offers culinary delights like Lemon rice, Vegetable thoran, Rice Payasam and more.
This buffet is priced at Rs 2800 per person.