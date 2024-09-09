Check out the flavours of sattvic thalis at this Mumbai diner

Blending the ancient knowledge of Ayurveda into food is The Westin Mumbai Garden City’s latest food festival – The Sattvic Food Festival. The thali offered for dinner (everyday) and lunch (only on Saturday and Sunday) at Kangan, celebrates the fusion of the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with the holistic fusion of sattva. This curated thali helps in rejuvenating the mind and body.
The thali begins with Sol Kadhi, a drink made from kokum; Sanata, smoked buttermilk with mint and methi. The mains constitutes, Cucumber Kosambri salad; Palak Patte ki chaat; Khatta Meetha Kaddu, a pumpkin dish; and more. It finally concludes with Khusmandi halwa and sabudana kheer.
What: Sattvic Food Festival
Where: Kangan, The Westin Mumbai Garden City
When: Till September 15, 2024
Timings: Dinner 7 pm – 11.30 pm / Lunch on Saturday and Sunday 12.30 pm – 3 pm
Price per person: INR 2,350+