What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30

Here's a list of shows and culinary experiences to attend in the city
What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Here's a list of things to do in Hyderabad

1. Power struggle

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Power struggle

July 24 | Panjagutta

Following the rise of a true leader, Jana Nayakudu dives into a fight for power, control and conflict. The film stars Vijay and Bobby Deol.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Regional feast

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Regional feast

July 24 to 26 | Bhagyalaxmi Nagar

Marwari Rasoi invites you to indulge in a curated dining experience inspired by the erstwhile princely states of Marwar.

Prices start at `2,750. 7 pm to 4 pm. At Okra - Hyderabad Marriott Hotel.

3. Indigenous adventure

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Indigenous adventure

July 24 to 26 | Kothaguda

Forest & Fire presents a unique culinary experience that celebrates the nature between nature and traditional indigenous cooking, all inspired by the forests of central India.

Courses start at `1,500. 7 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.

4. Laugh out loud

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Laugh out loud

July 26 | Gachibowli

Catch Nishant Suri Live as the comedian takes you on a journey filled with humorous storytelling.

Tickets start at `799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

5. Soul music

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Soul music

July 25 | Whitefields

Experience Bolly Sufi Night featuring Band Aatish where Sufi music and Bollywood magic come together seamlessly.

Tickets start at `500. 8 pm. At Rumor Sky Lounge.

6. Harmony unlimited

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Harmony unlimited

July 25 | Kokapet

Band TAARA brings you an immersive regional performance with local beats and rustic sounds.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge Bar And Kitchen.

7. In stitches

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
In stitchesBrett Sayles

July 25 | Gachibowli

Extra Ordinary, a comedy solo featuring Manoj Prabakar, who presents his hilarious takes on language and being woke.

Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

8. Drop the bass

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Drop the bass

July 25 | Nanakramguda

Band Jammers take the stage for an unforgettable live performance, featuring crowd-favourites and groovy beats.

Tickets start at `899. 9 pm. At Kompound.

9. Eggs-cellent indulgence

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Eggs-cellent indulgence

Hop, Skip & Brunch invites you to participate in the ultimate retreat where sweet treats and savoury afternoon plates help you kick off your Sunday in the best was possible.

Prices start at `200. 12 pm. At Fat Pigeon - Bar Hop.

10. Vintage nights

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Vintage nights

July 24 to 31 | Somajiguda

Baithak E - Aish is where tradition meets modern mixology with handcrafted cocktails inspired by flavours of the region are paired with curated bites that showcase a fusion between the old and the new.

Prices start at `1,500. 8 pm. At Aish - The Park.

11. Season’s best

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Season’s best

Ongoing | Somajiguda

Monsoon Hi - Tea presents freshly rewed teas an coffees, paired with seasonal snacks, making the best of the gloom outside.

Prices start at `500. 11 pm & 3 pm. At Aqua - The Park.

12. Electric rhythms

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Electric rhythms

July 25 | Kondapur

AARZU live featuring Khan Noor and TBPM is where music meets emotion for a sensational live performance.

Tickets start at `399. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.

13. Get schooled

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Get schooled

July 26 | Gachibowli

Lessons by Daniel Fernandes promises an evening of laughs, wisdom and the kind of storytelling that keeps you thinking long after the night ends.

Tickets start at `799. 9 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

14. Comedy gold

What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30
Comedy gold

July 24 | Kondapur

Mic Ki Kirkiri brings you local talent who are eager to set the stage for a night of laughter and hot takes.

Tickets start at `199. 7 pm. At Belloso Cafe.

Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress

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