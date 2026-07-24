What's up Hyderabad: Events between July 24 and July 30

July 24 | Panjagutta
Following the rise of a true leader, Jana Nayakudu dives into a fight for power, control and conflict. The film stars Vijay and Bobby Deol.
In theatres. Details: Online.
July 24 to 26 | Bhagyalaxmi Nagar
Marwari Rasoi invites you to indulge in a curated dining experience inspired by the erstwhile princely states of Marwar.
Prices start at `2,750. 7 pm to 4 pm. At Okra - Hyderabad Marriott Hotel.
July 24 to 26 | Kothaguda
Forest & Fire presents a unique culinary experience that celebrates the nature between nature and traditional indigenous cooking, all inspired by the forests of central India.
Courses start at `1,500. 7 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC.
July 26 | Gachibowli
Catch Nishant Suri Live as the comedian takes you on a journey filled with humorous storytelling.
Tickets start at `799. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
July 25 | Whitefields
Experience Bolly Sufi Night featuring Band Aatish where Sufi music and Bollywood magic come together seamlessly.
Tickets start at `500. 8 pm. At Rumor Sky Lounge.
July 25 | Kokapet
Band TAARA brings you an immersive regional performance with local beats and rustic sounds.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge Bar And Kitchen.
July 25 | Gachibowli
Extra Ordinary, a comedy solo featuring Manoj Prabakar, who presents his hilarious takes on language and being woke.
Tickets start at `499. 5.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
July 25 | Nanakramguda
Band Jammers take the stage for an unforgettable live performance, featuring crowd-favourites and groovy beats.
Tickets start at `899. 9 pm. At Kompound.
Hop, Skip & Brunch invites you to participate in the ultimate retreat where sweet treats and savoury afternoon plates help you kick off your Sunday in the best was possible.
Prices start at `200. 12 pm. At Fat Pigeon - Bar Hop.
July 24 to 31 | Somajiguda
Baithak E - Aish is where tradition meets modern mixology with handcrafted cocktails inspired by flavours of the region are paired with curated bites that showcase a fusion between the old and the new.
Prices start at `1,500. 8 pm. At Aish - The Park.
Ongoing | Somajiguda
Monsoon Hi - Tea presents freshly rewed teas an coffees, paired with seasonal snacks, making the best of the gloom outside.
Prices start at `500. 11 pm & 3 pm. At Aqua - The Park.
July 25 | Kondapur
AARZU live featuring Khan Noor and TBPM is where music meets emotion for a sensational live performance.
Tickets start at `399. 8 pm. At Quake Arena.
July 26 | Gachibowli
Lessons by Daniel Fernandes promises an evening of laughs, wisdom and the kind of storytelling that keeps you thinking long after the night ends.
Tickets start at `799. 9 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
July 24 | Kondapur
Mic Ki Kirkiri brings you local talent who are eager to set the stage for a night of laughter and hot takes.
Tickets start at `199. 7 pm. At Belloso Cafe.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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