What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend

June 5 | Punjagutta
Set in the 1980s, Peddi tells the story of a passionate man who brings his community together through sport, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.
In theatres. Details: Online.
June 7 | Jubilee Hills
Band Capricio Live is where good music takes centre stage in an immersive set, blending powerful vocals, dynamic instrumentation and infectious energy.
Tickets start at INR 199. 8 pm. At Grease Monkey.
On till June 14 | HITEC City
Discover the flavours of Lucknow with Dawat-E-Lucknow through a specially curated menu by chef Samad Khan, showcasing aromatic biryanis, succulent Awadhi kebabs and a host of regional favourites.
Prices start at INR 2799. 7 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.
June 6 | Madhapur
Band Nadha celebrates homegrown music with a high-energy showcase of regional sounds and vibrant rhythms.
Tickets start at INR 499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar and Kitchen.
XPRESSION, a multilingual theatre festival celebrates new forms, diverse voices and performance beyond the stage
On till June 7. 6 pm to 8 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.
June 7 | Gachibowli
Catch Vivek Samtani live as he tackles life's everyday struggles and absurdities with sharp wit, keen observations and effortless humour.
Tickets start at INR 499. 5 pm & 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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