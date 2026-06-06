What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend

Discover the city's hottest events, food experiences and live gigs
What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Here's a to-do list for your weekend in Hyderabad

Heartland hero

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Heartland hero

June 5 | Punjagutta

Set in the 1980s, Peddi tells the story of a passionate man who brings his community together through sport, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

In theatres. Details: Online.

Sonic surge

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Sonic surge

June 7 | Jubilee Hills

Band Capricio Live is where good music takes centre stage in an immersive set, blending powerful vocals, dynamic instrumentation and infectious energy.

Tickets start at INR 199. 8 pm. At Grease Monkey.

Grand spread

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Grand spread

On till June 14 | HITEC City

Discover the flavours of Lucknow with Dawat-E-Lucknow through a specially curated menu by chef Samad Khan, showcasing aromatic biryanis, succulent Awadhi kebabs and a host of regional favourites.

Prices start at INR 2799. 7 pm. At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Cultural current

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Cultural current

June 6 | Madhapur

Band Nadha celebrates homegrown music with a high-energy showcase of regional sounds and vibrant rhythms.

Tickets start at INR 499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole Lounge, Bar and Kitchen.

Drama club

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Drama club

XPRESSION, a multilingual theatre festival celebrates new forms, diverse voices and performance beyond the stage

On till June 7. 6 pm to 8 pm. At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilingampalle.

Grin factory

What's happening in Hyderabad this weekend
Grin factory

June 7 | Gachibowli

Catch Vivek Samtani live as he tackles life's everyday struggles and absurdities with sharp wit, keen observations and effortless humour.

Tickets start at INR 499. 5 pm & 7 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

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Aalim Javeri Hyderabad