What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18

Whether you're chasing music, laughs or new flavours, there's plenty to discover
What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Things to do in Hyderabad this weekendMaorAttias

1. Macabre madness

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Macabre madness

June 12 | Punjagutta

In the sixth instalment of the series, Scary Movie returns with a whirlwind of killers, monsters and supernatural chaos. The horror-comedy stars Anna Faris and Marlon Wayans.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Melody mania

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Melody mania

June 12 | Kondapur

Amaal Mallik takes the stage with his dynamic sound and infectious energy, promising a memorable night of live music.

Tickets start at `599. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.

3. Soup-erb spread

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Soup-erb spread

Ongoing | Jubilee Hills

Come grab a seat and gather around the City’s Favourite Hot Pot, where simmering broths, fresh ingredients and shared plates make every meal an occasion.

Prices start at `2,990. 12 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.

4. Vocal spectacle

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Vocal spectacle

June 12 | Nanakramguda

Night of the Stars promises an unforgettable experience as celebrated singers and musicians share the stage in a spectacular live concert.

Tickets start at `799. 8 pm. At Asembli.

5. Absurd & unhinged

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Absurd & unhinged

June 14 | Jubilee Hills

The Bads of Hyderabad features four comics presenting an evening of unfiltered laughter, effortless banter and witty takes.

Tickets start at `149. 6 pm. At Garage Moto Café.

6. Musical mastery

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Musical mastery

June 13 | Kondapur

Celebrated playback singer Karthik brings his powerhouse vocals to the city for a celebration of live music.

Tickets start at `2,499. 6.50 pm. At Quake Arena.

7. Taco time

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Taco time

On till June 30 | Gachibowli

Taco & Margarita Fiesta offers a specially curated set menu of authentic Mexican dishes, signature tacos and handcrafted margaritas.

Prices start at `999. 12 pm. At Casa Loco.

8. Laugh lines

What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18
Laugh lines

June 13 | Gachibowli

Pratyush Chaubey Live brings together sharp observational humour and relatable stories in a set packed with laughs and punchlines.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

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