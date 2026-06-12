What's up Hyderabad: Events between June 12 and June 18

June 12 | Punjagutta
In the sixth instalment of the series, Scary Movie returns with a whirlwind of killers, monsters and supernatural chaos. The horror-comedy stars Anna Faris and Marlon Wayans.
In theatres. Details: Online.
June 12 | Kondapur
Amaal Mallik takes the stage with his dynamic sound and infectious energy, promising a memorable night of live music.
Tickets start at `599. 7 pm. At Quake Arena.
Ongoing | Jubilee Hills
Come grab a seat and gather around the City’s Favourite Hot Pot, where simmering broths, fresh ingredients and shared plates make every meal an occasion.
Prices start at `2,990. 12 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
June 12 | Nanakramguda
Night of the Stars promises an unforgettable experience as celebrated singers and musicians share the stage in a spectacular live concert.
Tickets start at `799. 8 pm. At Asembli.
June 14 | Jubilee Hills
The Bads of Hyderabad features four comics presenting an evening of unfiltered laughter, effortless banter and witty takes.
Tickets start at `149. 6 pm. At Garage Moto Café.
June 13 | Kondapur
Celebrated playback singer Karthik brings his powerhouse vocals to the city for a celebration of live music.
Tickets start at `2,499. 6.50 pm. At Quake Arena.
On till June 30 | Gachibowli
Taco & Margarita Fiesta offers a specially curated set menu of authentic Mexican dishes, signature tacos and handcrafted margaritas.
Prices start at `999. 12 pm. At Casa Loco.
June 13 | Gachibowli
Pratyush Chaubey Live brings together sharp observational humour and relatable stories in a set packed with laughs and punchlines.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.