Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend

From good music to great food, your weekend begins here!
Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Hyderabad comes alive with a great line-up of shows

1. Cartel crossfire

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Cartel crossfire

May 29 | Punjagutta

Kattalan, an action-thriller where survival and the hunger for power collide, is set against the backdrop of ivory cartel wars and stars Anthony Varghese

and Sunil.

In theatres. Details: Online.

2. Dinner meets drama

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Dinner meets drama

On till May 31| Jubilee Hills

Noho presents an exclusive seven-course hibachi set menu, where fire, precision, and performance unfold right before your eyes.

Prices start at `2309. 12 pm to 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.

3. Cubicle chronicles

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Cubicle chronicles

May 31 | Gachibowli

Rohit Swain’s Out of Office turns the everyday chaos of corporate life into a hilarious journey through workplace absurdities, culture, and everything in between.

Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

4. Rock royalty

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Rock royalty

May 30 | Banjara Hills

Tribute to Queen & Deep Purple ft. BlueBirds brings back legendary riffs, iconic anthems, and unapologetic rock ’n’ roll energy.

Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.

5. Rhythm amplified

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Rhythm amplified

May 29 | Kokapet

Brace yourselves for a night of raw, rustic regional beats as band VEDAM brings together traditional sounds and contemporary tunes in a uniquely energetic live set.

Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole.Lounge, Bar and Kitchen.

6. Horsin’ around

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Horsin’ around

May 30 | Film Nagar

MAD MONKEYS’ stand-up presents an evening of rants, roasts, and sharp punchlines, taking on everything from breakups to chaotic family drama.

Tickets start at `249. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale - Café and Creative Community.

7. Loud & local

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Loud & local

May 31 | Madhapur

Jathiratnalu presents regional, cultural, and personal humour in a set packed with relatability and laughs.

Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.

8. Life, unfiltered

Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend
Life, unfiltered

May 30 | Gachibowli

Arvind Sunder Live promises an hour of sharp observations, witty storytelling, and hilarious takes on the absurdities of life.

Tickets start at `399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.

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