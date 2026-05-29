Things to do in Hyderabad this weekend

May 29 | Punjagutta
Kattalan, an action-thriller where survival and the hunger for power collide, is set against the backdrop of ivory cartel wars and stars Anthony Varghese
and Sunil.
In theatres. Details: Online.
On till May 31| Jubilee Hills
Noho presents an exclusive seven-course hibachi set menu, where fire, precision, and performance unfold right before your eyes.
Prices start at `2309. 12 pm to 7 pm. At Noho - Progressive Asian House.
May 31 | Gachibowli
Rohit Swain’s Out of Office turns the everyday chaos of corporate life into a hilarious journey through workplace absurdities, culture, and everything in between.
Tickets start at `499. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
May 30 | Banjara Hills
Tribute to Queen & Deep Purple ft. BlueBirds brings back legendary riffs, iconic anthems, and unapologetic rock ’n’ roll energy.
Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At Hard Rock Café.
May 29 | Kokapet
Brace yourselves for a night of raw, rustic regional beats as band VEDAM brings together traditional sounds and contemporary tunes in a uniquely energetic live set.
Tickets start at `499. 9 pm. At The Rabbit Hole.Lounge, Bar and Kitchen.
May 30 | Film Nagar
MAD MONKEYS’ stand-up presents an evening of rants, roasts, and sharp punchlines, taking on everything from breakups to chaotic family drama.
Tickets start at `249. 8.30 pm. At Aaromale - Café and Creative Community.
May 31 | Madhapur
Jathiratnalu presents regional, cultural, and personal humour in a set packed with relatability and laughs.
Tickets start at `249. 9 pm. At The Street Comedy Club.
May 30 | Gachibowli
Arvind Sunder Live promises an hour of sharp observations, witty storytelling, and hilarious takes on the absurdities of life.
Tickets start at `399. 7.30 pm. At The Comedy Theatre.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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