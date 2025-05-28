Afro Dance Festival: Kochi gets ready to host the first edition of ThekkIndian, kicking off on May 31

Kochi

If you love to match the beats of Afro –dance then make your way to Cherai in Kochi, which will be home to South India’s largest Afro-dance Festival, ThekkIndian. Happening on May 31 and June 1, every visitor will have the opportunity to participate in dance workshops to keep their energy levels high, listen to live performances by international icons like Amaleya Osei, and explore activities such as sound healing, meditation, breathwork, and more. Check in for two days of leaving your stressful lives behind and understanding what it is to heal through wellness and dance. Let your mind and body be in sync while you keep your worries at bay.

Tickets are available through their official website.

What: ThekkIndian

Where: Cherai, Kochi

When: May 31- June 1

