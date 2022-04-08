Call of Nature: Choose from an exclusive range of eco textiles by Lesya

If you are big on saving Mother Nature from all the torment, choose from an exclusive range of eco textiles, comfort clothing and fashion accessories at the upcoming exhibition by Lesya at Ganges Art Gallery. Promote sustainability by being a part of this display organized by the ecological processing house. 11am onwards. Details on Facebook.

What: Exhibition and Sale by Lesya

Where: Ganges Art Gallery, 33 A- Jatin Das Road, Kolkata- 700029

When: April 10 (11 am to 8 pm)

Contact: Facebook Page @Lesya