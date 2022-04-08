Call of Nature: Choose from an exclusive range of eco textiles by Lesya
Promote sustainability by being a part of this display
Team Indulge Published : 08th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th April 2022 12:00 AM
If you are big on saving Mother Nature from all the torment, choose from an exclusive range of eco textiles, comfort clothing and fashion accessories at the upcoming exhibition by Lesya at Ganges Art Gallery. Promote sustainability by being a part of this display organized by the ecological processing house. 11am onwards. Details on Facebook.
What: Exhibition and Sale by Lesya
Where: Ganges Art Gallery, 33 A- Jatin Das Road, Kolkata- 700029
When: April 10 (11 am to 8 pm)
Contact: Facebook Page @Lesya