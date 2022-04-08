Summer Weaves: Take part in a beautiful sustainable exhibition at Kolkata Kettle 3.0
It will also host a special wedding edit
Team Indulge Published : 08th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th April 2022 12:00 AM
If you are curious to know what’s brewing in Kolkata this summer, step out to be a part of an eclectic event organized by the Rotary Club of Calcutta Midtown. The Kolkata Kettle 3.0 at 40, Ironside Road, Ballygunge is a beautiful sustainable exhibition of fashion and lifestyle products alongside a special wedding edit. 11am onwards. Details on Facebook.
What: Kolkata Kettle 3.0 by Rotary Club of Calcutta Midtown
Where: 40, Ironside Road, Kolkata 700019
When: April 8-9 (11am to 9pm)
Contact: Instagram: @kolkatakettle