Summer Weaves: Take part in a beautiful sustainable exhibition at Kolkata Kettle 3.0

It will also host a special wedding edit

author_img Team Indulge Published :  08th April 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  08th April 2022 12:00 AM
IMG-20220324-WA0014

Products at Kolkata Kettle 3.0

If you are curious to know what’s brewing in Kolkata this summer, step out to be a part of an eclectic event organized by the Rotary Club of Calcutta Midtown. The Kolkata Kettle 3.0 at 40, Ironside Road, Ballygunge is a beautiful sustainable exhibition of fashion and lifestyle products alongside a special wedding edit. 11am onwards. Details on Facebook.

What: Kolkata Kettle 3.0 by Rotary Club of Calcutta Midtown

Where: 40, Ironside Road, Kolkata 700019

When: April 8-9 (11am to 9pm)

Contact: Instagram: @kolkatakettle

