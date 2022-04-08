Artisanal touch: Pilitaxi is ready to host yet another Noboborsho edit
Explore the charm of slow living with curated homegrown brands
Head out to Sudha Hall this weekend for Pili Taxi’s Noboborsho Edit. The platform for talented local entrepreneurs will be curating a pop-up shop for homespun, indigenous brands ranging across apparel, textiles, handmade jewellery, footwear, home decor, and chemical-free skin care products.
What: PiliTaxi Noboborsho Edit
Where: Sudha Hall, Near South Point School, Ballygunge, Kolkata
When: April 8-9 ( 11am to 8pm)
Contact: Instagram: @pilitaxiindia