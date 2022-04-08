Artisanal touch: Pilitaxi is ready to host yet another Noboborsho edit

Explore the charm of slow living with curated homegrown brands

08th April 2022
Artisanal_touch_1

Handcrafted Blouse

Head out to Sudha Hall this weekend for Pili Taxi’s Noboborsho Edit. The platform for talented local entrepreneurs will be curating a pop-up shop for homespun, indigenous brands ranging across apparel, textiles, handmade jewellery, footwear, home decor, and chemical-free skin care products.

What: PiliTaxi Noboborsho Edit

Where: Sudha Hall, Near South Point School, Ballygunge, Kolkata

When: April 8-9 ( 11am to 8pm)

Contact: Instagram: @pilitaxiindia

