Green Thumb: Join a one-of-a-kind tree walk at Rabindra Sarovar
Start your day with some fresh air and a walk amidst nature
Team Indulge Published : 08th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 08th April 2022 12:00 AM
A Green Thumb
April 9 | Rabindra Sarovar
There can’t be anything better than starting off your day with some fresh air and a walk amidst nature. Meet in front of Lion’s Safari Park, Rabindra Sarovar, and join a one-of-a-kind tree walk. Get introduced to the rare seasonal flora of the city such as the Copper Pod, Gulmohar, Karanj, Ashok, Amaltas, and Cannon Ball tree to name a few.
What: Tree Walk in Rabindra Sarobar
Where: Lions Safari park Entrance, inside Rabindra Sarobar
When: April 9 (8 am onwards)
Contact: Facebook Page @BiodiversityofRabindrasarobar; sites.google.com/