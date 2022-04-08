Green Thumb: Join a one-of-a-kind tree walk at Rabindra Sarovar

A Green Thumb

April 9 | Rabindra Sarovar

There can’t be anything better than starting off your day with some fresh air and a walk amidst nature. Meet in front of Lion’s Safari Park, Rabindra Sarovar, and join a one-of-a-kind tree walk. Get introduced to the rare seasonal flora of the city such as the Copper Pod, Gulmohar, Karanj, Ashok, Amaltas, and Cannon Ball tree to name a few.

What: Tree Walk in Rabindra Sarobar

Where: Lions Safari park Entrance, inside Rabindra Sarobar

When: April 9 (8 am onwards)

Contact: Facebook Page @BiodiversityofRabindrasarobar; sites.google.com/ site/treesofkolkata