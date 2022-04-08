Laughing Stock: Laugh it out loud with funnyman Atul Khatri
Enjoy an evening of insane humour with your pals
Laugh it out loud with none other than funnyman Atul Khatri at Kala Mandir this Sunday as he will be in the city to tickle your funny bones. Enjoy an evening of insane humour with your pals as he is out on a tour across the country.
What: Daddy Kool by Atul Khatri
Where: Kala Mandir Auditorium, 48 Shakespeare Sarani Road, Kolkata- 700017
When: April 10 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow