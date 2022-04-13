 Experience Easter extravaganza at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat 

Nothing brings people together like good food that extends the spirit of festivities. The Westin Kolkata at Rajarhat is all set to make sure you have a one-of-a-kind experience that evokes memories of bunnies, springtime blooms and candy egg hunts this Easter. The Easter extravaganza feast will showcase both contemporary and seasonal dishes such as Hot Cross Bun, Live Grills, Sushi, Dimsum to name a few. The 5-star property’s all-day dining restaurant Seasonal Taste will also be curating a special section for kids with exciting desserts like Easter Bunny, Colourful Easter Eggs made of Chocolate alongside live counters and dessert stations.

What: Easter Sunday Brunch

Where: Seasonal Taste, The Westin Kolkata

When: April 17 (12.30 pm to 4 pm)

Price: Rs 1899++ onwards

Contact: Instagram: @thewestinkolkata