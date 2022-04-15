Bengali Paradise: Plunge into a scrumptious culinary adventure at Bhoomi
Enjoy the earthy feel of creative regional specialities with their curated platter
Raima Ganguly Published : 15th April 2022
This Noboborsho, plunge into a scrumptious culinary adventure with traditional Bengali thalis at Bhoomi, Vedic Village Spa Resort. Enjoy the earthy feel of creative regional specialities with their curated platter.
What: Noboborsho Lunch
Where: Bhoomi, Vedic Village Spa Resort
When: April 15 (Noon onwards)
Contact: +91 98368 77771; Website: thevedicvillage.com