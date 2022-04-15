Bengali Paradise: Plunge into a scrumptious culinary adventure at Bhoomi

This Noboborsho, plunge into a scrumptious culinary adventure with traditional Bengali thalis at Bhoomi, Vedic Village Spa Resort. Enjoy the earthy feel of creative regional specialities with their curated platter.

What: Noboborsho Lunch

Where: Bhoomi, Vedic Village Spa Resort

When: April 15 (Noon onwards)

Contact: +91 98368 77771; Website: thevedicvillage.com