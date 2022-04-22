A Pictorial Story: Witness emerging artists create wonders at Gallery Art Exposure
Witness three emerging artists create a pictorial representation of the world they inhabit, that embodies their idea of our surroundings. Memory Leaves is an exhibition of both Metaphors as well as moods of an artist’s mind. The exhibition will also be virtually available on Gallery Art Exposure’s website apart from their spaces.
What: Memory Leaves
Where: Gallery Art Exposure
When: Up till June 30
Contact: Website: artexposure.in