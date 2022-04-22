Cultural Roots: British Council and ArtBrahma curates a digital library for Indian festivals
The platform showcases hundreds of Indian arts and cultural festivals for enthusiasts all over the world
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
Watch British Council and ArtBrahma come together to curate a digital platform that showcases hundreds of Indian arts and cultural festivals for enthusiasts all over the world. The platform will also provide work opportunities, reading resources, and speed networking sessions for festival professionals.
What: Festivals from India
Where: Website: festivalsfromindia.com