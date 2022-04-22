Hoop it Up: Learn Hula Hooping with Eshna Kutty

Hula-hoop enthusiast Eshna Kutty has to never look back ever since a video of her swaying to Masakali in a saree, went viral on social media platforms. She will be in the city to share her learnings with people keen on taking up the skill. Head out to Salsawala Studios tomorrow to take your first step towards hooping.

What: The Hoop Flo Tour

Where: Salsawala Studios, Diamond Prestige, Flat 702B, Kolkata- 700014

When: April 23 ( 11 am & 5 pm)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider.