Soul Music: Catch Sonu Nigam live at Netaji Indoor Stadium this weekend
Ditch digital platforms for a day and watch him belt out evergreen chart-toppers in person
Raima Ganguly Published : 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 22nd April 2022 12:00 AM
Soothe your soul with Sonu Nigam’s enchanting voice as he is set to perform live at Netaji Indoor Stadium this weekend. Ditch digital platforms for a day and watch him belt out evergreen chart-toppers in person. Grab your tickets before they get sold out!
What: Sonu Nigam Live in Concert by Pujowalader Gaan Pujo
Where: Netaji Indoor Stadium
When: April 24 (6 pm onwards)
Contact: Tickets on PayTM Insider.