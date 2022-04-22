Soul Music: Catch Sonu Nigam live at Netaji Indoor Stadium this weekend

Soothe your soul with Sonu Nigam’s enchanting voice as he is set to perform live at Netaji Indoor Stadium this weekend. Ditch digital platforms for a day and watch him belt out evergreen chart-toppers in person. Grab your tickets before they get sold out!

What: Sonu Nigam Live in Concert by Pujowalader Gaan Pujo

Where: Netaji Indoor Stadium

When: April 24 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Tickets on PayTM Insider.