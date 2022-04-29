Indie Pop: Gear up for White Vinyl's performance at Five Mad Men

They merge genres such as blues, rock, and soul to spin out originals

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  29th April 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  29th April 2022 12:00 AM
Indie_Pop

White Vinyl

Are you a pop-rock person? Watch out for White Vinyl- a band of young talented musicians who merge genres such as blues, rock, and soul to spin out originals. They will be performing live at Five Mad Men and you must not miss out on this opportunity.

What: White Vinyl Live

Where: Five Mad Men, Kolkata

When: May 1 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @fivemadmen

TAGS
White Vinyl Five Mad Men Kolkata

Comments