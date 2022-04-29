Indie Pop: Gear up for White Vinyl's performance at Five Mad Men
They merge genres such as blues, rock, and soul to spin out originals
29th April 2022
Are you a pop-rock person? Watch out for White Vinyl- a band of young talented musicians who merge genres such as blues, rock, and soul to spin out originals. They will be performing live at Five Mad Men and you must not miss out on this opportunity.
What: White Vinyl Live
Where: Five Mad Men, Kolkata
When: May 1 (6 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @fivemadmen