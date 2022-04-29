Classic Jazz: Celebrate International Jazz Day at Broadway Hotel

Broadway Hotel needs no introduction for regular pub-goers. The old-world hotel on Ganesh Chandra Avenue has recently revamped their weekend scenes with live music performances by local artists and this Sunday things are gonna get Jazzy. Celebrate International Jazz Day with The SG Collective and some classic booze.

What: International Jazz Day Celebrations

Where: Broadway Hotel, Ganesh Chandra Avenue

When: May 1 (7:30 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @broadwaykolkata