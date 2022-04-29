Bolly Beats: Groove to the catchy beats of Bollywood classics at Octa

Groove to the catchy beats of evergreen Bollywood classics as DJ KICHH is all set to give them a facelift this weekend. Bring your friends and make your Saturday happen by swaying along with them all night. Take things up a notch higher with Octa’s diverse range of offerings and free Jager shots. 9pm onwards.

What: Desi Bounce Bollywood night with DJ Kichh

Where: Octa, Park Street

When: April 30 (9 pm to 2 am)

Contact: Instagram: @octa.kolkata