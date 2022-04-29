Starch it up: Explore the diversity of potatoes at Waypoint Cafe
The starchy ball of deliciousness is a Peruvian-Bolivian native
Published : 29th April 2022
Many of us just can’t imagine living without potatoes. The native Peruvian-Bolivian starchy ball of love has travelled all the way across the planet and turned into one of the most sought-after food products in the world. Come and explore the diversity of its flavours and textures at Waypoint Café.
What: Potato Festival
Where: The Waypoint Cafe
When: Up till April 30
