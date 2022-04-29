Starch it up: Explore the diversity of potatoes at Waypoint Cafe

The starchy ball of deliciousness is a Peruvian-Bolivian native

Potato Festival at Waypoint Cafe

Many of us just can’t imagine living without potatoes. The native Peruvian-Bolivian starchy ball of love has travelled all the way across the planet and turned into one of the most sought-after food products in the world. Come and explore the diversity of its flavours and textures at Waypoint Café.

What: Potato Festival

Where: The Waypoint Cafe

When: Up till April 30

Contact: Instagram: @thewaypoint.in

