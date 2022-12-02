Practice Acro Yoga with your partner in this unque fitness session
Working out together is a great way to strengthen bonding
Experience and practice insightful yoga practices that meld smoothing into acrobatics. Bring in your partner to challenge yourself physically and emotionally as you find deeper expressions through the practice of Acro Yoga. Working out together is a great way to strengthen bonding and there can’t be a better practice than yoga
What: Acro Yoga
Where: Hindustan Road
When: December 3-4 (3pm onwards)
Contact: samsarayog.com