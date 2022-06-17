4th Bell Theatre to celebrate twelfth birthday

In order to celebrate twelve years of ups, downs and survival, Bengali theatre group 4th Bell Theatres is all set to host a three day theatre festival at Gyan Manch. Apart from exclusive performances by renowned dramatists, the final day will also witness a power packed performance by musical ensemble Fakira.

What: 4th Bell Theatre Festival 2022

Where: Gyan Manch

When: June 17- June 19

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider