4th Bell Theatre to celebrate twelfth birthday

The theatre group is all set to host a three day theatre festival at Gyan Manch

Published :  17th June 2022 12:00 AM
A performance by 4th Bell Theatre

In order to celebrate twelve years of ups, downs and survival, Bengali theatre group 4th Bell Theatres is all set to host a three day theatre festival at Gyan Manch. Apart from exclusive performances by renowned dramatists, the final day will also witness a power packed performance by musical ensemble Fakira.

What: 4th Bell Theatre Festival 2022

Where: Gyan Manch

When: June 17- June 19

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider

