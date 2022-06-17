Give your living room a new decor with products from Sofa & Dining Collections Exhibition

Are you looking to replace that old dusty sofa in your living room, or artifacts to enhance your interior décor? Ice Skating Rink will be hosting an exclusive Sofa & Dining Collections exhibition that will take your dining game a notch higher.

What: Sofa & Dining Collections Exhibition

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: June 23- June 27 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @faircentre