Give your living room a new decor with products from Sofa & Dining Collections Exhibition

Ice Skating Rink will be hosting an exclusive Sofa & Dining Collections exhibition

Published :  17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Are you looking to replace that old dusty sofa in your living room, or artifacts to enhance your interior décor? Ice Skating Rink will be hosting an exclusive Sofa & Dining Collections exhibition that will take your dining game a notch higher.

What: Sofa & Dining Collections Exhibition

Where: Ice Skating Rink

When: June 23- June 27 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @faircentre

