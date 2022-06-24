Be enthralled with homegrown artists' performances at Kolkata Artists' Jam this Saturday
Performers will captivate the audience with their flowy movements and classical renditions from morning to night.
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
The second part of Kolkata Artists’ Jam will take place at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, Indian Museum this Saturday. A host of homegrown performers like Laavanya Ghosh, Jyoti Udayraj, and Kheya Chakraborty will enthral audiences with their flowy movements and classical renditions from morning to night.
What: Kolkata Artists’ Jam
Where: Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, Indian Museum
When: June 25 (11 am onwards)
Contact: +91 82405 82359