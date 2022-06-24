Home Events Kolkata

Be enthralled with homegrown artists' performances at Kolkata Artists' Jam this Saturday

Performers will captivate the audience with their flowy movements and classical renditions from morning to night.

Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Laavanya Ghosh & Group

The second part of Kolkata Artists’ Jam will take place at Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, Indian Museum this Saturday. A host of homegrown performers like Laavanya Ghosh, Jyoti Udayraj, and Kheya Chakraborty will enthral audiences with their flowy movements and classical renditions from morning to night.

What: Kolkata Artists’ Jam

Where: Ashutosh Birth Centenary Hall, Indian Museum

When: June 25 (11 am onwards)

Contact: +91 82405 82359

