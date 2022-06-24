Kolkata’s Babu Culture celebrates Pride Month and mangoes with Aamkahini

Babu Culture, the newest eatery at Dover Lane in Ballygunge has rolled out a menu which not just celebrates the king of fruits but Pride Month as well. Carefully selecting the perfect mangoes the casual-diner has curated recipes giving a mangolicious twist to Bengali recipes. The highlights include, Aam Kashundi diye Chanar Paturi, Kaancha Aam Aar Chingrir Tikiya, Paka Aam Aar Kaancha Lanka Bhapaa, Aam o Enchor-er Dom, Aam Diye Potol-er Dolma, Pakaa Aam diye Katla-r Dom, Kaancha Aam aar Chingri-r Malaikari and more. Pocket Pinch: 500 for one.

What: Aamkahini at Babu Culture

When: Available from June 24 to July 3 2022.

Where: 7/2B Dover Lane, Ballygunge