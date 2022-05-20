Babu Culture is a top-to-toe ode to British Calcutta

Dover Lane area is one of the oldest residential areas of South Kolkata that has turned into a food hub over the past few years. Babu Culture, a pocket-friendly Bengali-themed diner is one of the latest additions to the long list of eateries dotting this area. However, unlike most other places, this new spot has kept the Bengali nostalgia of its address intact. An unsuspecting white building with a signature, old school, green, wooden door, and bay windows welcomed us into this Bengali paradise.

Babu Culture

“The Babus from British Calcutta had an unmatchable, pompous lifestyle full of opulence and good food. We took the cue from these times and crafted Babu Culture out of it. Even though their lifestyle isn't boast-worthy, we tried bringing the positive sides through Babu Culture,” shares Mridula Mazumder, Managing Partner of the two-storeyed property.

Mrs. Mridula Mazumdar- Managing Partner & Ms. Archisha Mazumdar- Head of Marketing and Communication

Run by three generations of women from the same family, Babu Culture hasn’t just shed light on the Bengali businessmen of those times but their wives as well. Spread across 850 sq. ft, the restaurant can accommodate up to 45 people in its three different zones. There’s one exterior section that visitors will stumble upon just after stepping in. Decked in hues of white and yellow, a classic ebony umbrella stand is sure to catch your eye. A short flight of stairs led us to the lounge section with white and yellow checkered floors and tan leather chairs. There’s a Private Dining Room area upstairs as well for the ones looking for a more intimate family affair. Kolkata-based artist Joyeeta Bose has further enhanced the interiors with her bright, life-sized murals of Babus and Bibis on the walls with miniature versions etched on the cute coasters as well.

Interior section of Babu Culture

Even though they have an assortment of signature dishes like Mashladar Anarash Bhaja, Shankarpuri Kankra, Chicken & Mustard Cheese Toast, and Narkel Shorshe diye Potol-er Paglami under their A-la-carte section, we had our eyes on their curated Thalis. These set menus are broadly categorised under Mini Thali, Bhoj Thali, and Mahabhoj Thali sections each with vegetarian options alongside fish, chicken, mutton, and prawn variations. The Mahabhoj Thali further is priced according to the choice of fish from options like Eilish, Pabda, Chingri, and Bhetki Paturi.

Mini Thali

“I wouldn’t term Babu Culture as a pure, traditional bistro as we have taken inspiration from the past, but crafted unique dishes out of them keeping in mind the ever-changing food palate that is as flowy as time. We haven’t kept the menu too extensive so as to not confuse connoisseurs, but it is a fact that Bengali food is extremely diverse and has a huge repertoire of ingredients and dishes,” shares Joymalya Banerjee, Consulting Chef of the diner.

Chef Joymalya Banerjee

We suggest you definitely taste their crispy Mochar Malai Chop made of cream and banana flower rolled in breadcrumbs, Shoshar Shukto with a dominating fresh note of cucumber, and call the final curtain with Daaber Payesh with overpowering tender coconut flavours.

Price: Mini Thalis starts from Rs. 279 onwards; Bhoj Thali: Rs. 359 onwards; Mahabhoj Thali: Rs. 649 onwards.

Instagram: @babuculture