ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar deliver exotic Ramadan curations to your doorstep

Almost every region in our diversified country has left an indelible mark on our cuisine and palate. If Bengal has given us hilsa and rosogollah, Punjab gifted butter chicken masala, the former princely state of Hyderabad has given us haleem, the meat-daal jugalbandi that appears on the menu during the month of Ramzan and leaves us lamenting its absence for the rest of the year. However, Hyderabad’s legacy seems to have attained perfection in the kitchens of ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar, which are offering the sumptuous haleem and other accompanying delicacies during the Ramzan to your doorstep.

Indulge in flavourful biryanis to decadent phirnis and other sweets from their Iftar special Awadhi selections crafted by expert chefs from Gourmet Couch, Nawabi Dawat offered by Dum Pukht and North West Frontier specialities from Peshawri.

The haleem that we tasted is thick and quite unlike anything available in most other eateries in the city. The slow cooking almost melts the meat and fuses it with the pulses, almost giving you a feel of fine muslin between your teeth. The feel is creamy and the aroma delicate. Add a bit of lemon and coriander if you like, but it is equally delectable without adding anything.

Biryani and Pulao Collection

Unlike the biryani and kebabs, haleem is of relatively recent origin. It was introduced by the Arab troops in the army of Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan (1866-1911), the first nizam to receive western education.

The stuff that ITC prepares is so delicate that one does not need teeth to 'tear’ the meat -- it simply melts in your mouth.

One can couple the haleem with murgh pulao, a signature dish of the queen on E M Bypass. It is fragrant without any dominant spice and without a trace of oil or ghee, it also provides freedom from guilt. But the rice is richly interspersed with chunky pieces of chicken that are lean and remarkably soft and without fibre. Only a fine selection of meat can lead to such results and the hotel routinely does it in all its preparations.

The Biryani and Pulao Collection brings together a fine curation of authentic regional recipes and culinary classics that are entrenched in our country’s culinary heritage.

Signature Ramadan curation

The Festive Offerings from Nutmeg complete the course with such toothsome options including Tahini & Rose Halva, Almond & Saffron Ashrafi, Chocolate dipped Dates with Cashew Marzipan, Apricot & Pumpkin Seed Nankhatai, Jamun & Blackberry Halva and Walnut & Orange Blossom Kunafa.

The Ramadan offers are on till May 3.

Meal for two starts at Rs 3,750 + and includes delicacies like Haleem, Dal Bukhara, Bibi Ka Murgh Pulao, Galouti Kebab, Murgh Handi Qorma to name a few across the three set menu selection.

The Biryani and Pulao collection starts at Rs 1,800+