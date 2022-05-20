New in Kolkata: Check out Dhungar for its delectable platter of kebabs and North Indian delicacies

The North-West Frontier cuisine has always fascinated the gastronomes in the city and the biggest proof of that lies in the rapidly growing number of diners catering to the palate. The latest entrant in this space is Dhungar and we must say, the cloud kitchen is one of the best options for authentic North Indian food. Fresh and slow-cooked for hours, the dishes display a great balance of spices and taste.

Mushroom Moti

Owned by Vishal and Vishesh Marwaha, Dhungar's menu approaches the familiar cuisine from a new perspective. "The menu goes beyond butter chicken and biryani, introducing new, flavourful dishes that impart a sense of history and culture. While visiting Amritsar, we learnt about new aspects of their food and that is what we have tried to emulate," tells Vishal Marwaha. We loved the vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters for their sheer soft texture while the Kaali Dal is a welcome surprise.

Meal for two: Rs 800+

For delivery: 7044493166, 12 noon to 11 pm (All days)