Thought Collage: Tribe Cafe to host collage works by Dyutiman Bhattacharya
The thought evoking exhibition will be on display throughout the month of May
Raima Ganguly Published : 13th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 13th May 2022 12:00 AM
Artist Dyutiman Bhattacharya breathes life and colour into art pieces by bringing together vibrant pieces of paper. Get glimpses of his thought-evoking collage artworks exclusively at Tribe Café Golpark throughout this month.
What: Collages by Dyutiman
When: Up till May 31 (11 am onwards)
Where: Tribe Cafe, Golpark
Contact: Instagram: @tribekolkata