Thought Collage: Tribe Cafe to host collage works by Dyutiman Bhattacharya

Artist Dyutiman Bhattacharya breathes life and colour into art pieces by bringing together vibrant pieces of paper. Get glimpses of his thought-evoking collage artworks exclusively at Tribe Café Golpark throughout this month.

What: Collages by Dyutiman

When: Up till May 31 (11 am onwards)

Where: Tribe Cafe, Golpark

Contact: Instagram: @tribekolkata