Classical Musings: Head out to ICCR this Thursday for a cultural evening

Take some time off from your busy schedule this Thursday to witness a gala evening full of dance and music. Brace yourself for Anantya- a cultural event organised by Divine Inspiration in collaboration with Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Trace the ancient roots of Indian aesthetics with Mohiniattam performances, Veena recitals, and Sitar recitals. Performers from all across the country such as Priyadarshini Ghosh, Mohana Iyer, Pt. Suman Laha, and Pt. Partha Bose are expected to come together for this one-of-a-kind enriching program. The Veena recital will be accompanied by Pt. Arup Chattopadhyay on Tabla, while Pt. Parimal Chakraborty will breathe life into the Sitar recital with his Tabla skills. The event will host Gouri Basu, Director of EZCC, Ministry of Culture, Government of India as its chief host.

Poster of the event

What: Anantya – an evening of Indian Classical Music & Dance

Where: ICCR Auditorium, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata- 700 071

When: May 12 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98304 44254

The event is free for all to attend