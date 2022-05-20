Curator Paradise: Indian Museum is all set to celebrate International Museum Day
This year's theme will be Power of Museums
Raima Ganguly Published : 20th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 20th May 2022 12:00 AM
Indian Museum is all set to celebrate International Museum Day with the theme Power of Museums. They will be hosting a series of educational and multicultural activities with kids, students, specially-abled and underprivileged kids alongside all visitors. The idea is to encourage and strengthen the mental and cultural spirit of all.
What: International Museum Day
Where: Indian Museum, 27, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Kolkata- 700016
When: May 20; 11 am onwards
Contact: 033 2252 1790