Curator Paradise: Indian Museum is all set to celebrate International Museum Day

Indian Museum is all set to celebrate International Museum Day with the theme Power of Museums. They will be hosting a series of educational and multicultural activities with kids, students, specially-abled and underprivileged kids alongside all visitors. The idea is to encourage and strengthen the mental and cultural spirit of all.

What: International Museum Day

Where: Indian Museum, 27, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Kolkata- 700016

When: May 20; 11 am onwards

Contact: 033 2252 1790