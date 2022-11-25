Celebrate an evening filled with poetry at International Poetry Festival 

Kolkata is known for being culturally enriched with an extensive repertoire of poetry, cinema and music. Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival is back with its fifth edition and all set to host an eclectic gathering of poets, writers, thinkers and poetry lovers. The three day festival will celebrate the beauty of poetry in three different venues each day

What: International Poetry Festival

Where: ICCR (Day 1), Samilton Hotel (Day 2), Vivada Cruise (Day 3)

When: November 26-28

Contact: chairpoetryevenings.com