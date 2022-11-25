Home Events Kolkata

Celebrate an evening filled with poetry at International Poetry Festival 

The festival will witness poets and writers gathering from all around India

Raima Ganguly Published :  25th November 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  25th November 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-11-25_09-18-19-942

Padmasree Mamang Dai

Kolkata is known for being culturally enriched with an extensive repertoire of poetry, cinema and music. Kolkata’s International Poetry Festival is back with its fifth edition and all set to host an eclectic gathering of poets, writers, thinkers and poetry lovers. The three day festival will celebrate the beauty of poetry in three different venues each day

 

What: International Poetry Festival

Where: ICCR (Day 1), Samilton Hotel (Day 2), Vivada Cruise (Day 3)

When: November 26-28

Contact: chairpoetryevenings.com

TAGS
poetry Chair poetry festival

Comments