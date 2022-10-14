Learn chocolate making at A to Z Cooking

Who doesn’t love chocolates? There’s not a single soul on this earth who doesn’t have chocolate cravings every now and then, and it can’t get any better as A to Z Cooking has organised a workshop where you can learn how to make chocolates at home. Learn how to make up to 25 types of chocolates.

What: Chocolate Making Workshop

Where: A to Z Cooking

When: October 18th (1 pm onwards)