Theatre festival to take place at Tripti Mitra Natya Griha
Free for all, this festival is all about celebrating the art of acting
| Published : | 14th October 2022 12:00 AM
Tripti Mitra Natya Griha is going to host a special theatre festival titled Antarange Anandatsab next Thursday that will see Naihati Rangasena put up two unique productions. Free for all, this festival is all about celebrating the art of acting.
What: Antarange Anandatsab
Where: Tripti Mitra Natya Griha
When: October 20 (6pm onwards)