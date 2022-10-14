Theatre festival to take place at Tripti Mitra Natya Griha 

Tripti Mitra Natya Griha is going to host a special theatre festival titled Antarange Anandatsab next Thursday that will see Naihati Rangasena put up two unique productions. Free for all, this festival is all about celebrating the art of acting.

What: Antarange Anandatsab

Where: Tripti Mitra Natya Griha

When: October 20 (6pm onwards)