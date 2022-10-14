Home Events Kolkata

Theatre festival to take place at Tripti Mitra Natya Griha 

Free for all, this festival is all about celebrating the art of acting

author_img   |   Published :   |  14th October 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-10-14_08-27-41-743

Reference Image

Tripti Mitra Natya Griha is going to host a special theatre festival titled Antarange Anandatsab next Thursday that will see Naihati Rangasena put up two unique productions. Free for all, this festival is all about celebrating the art of acting.

 

What: Antarange Anandatsab

Where: Tripti Mitra Natya Griha

When: October 20 (6pm onwards)

 

TAGS
festival THEATRE

Comments