Savour the best of millet dishes at Vedic
The Millet Festival is on till September 12 at The Westin Rajarhat Kolkata
Subhadrika Sen Published : 31st August 2023 11:59 PM | Published : | 31st August 2023 11:59 PM
Immerse yourself in the culinary magic of the healthy millet at Vedic, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat as they celebrate the Month of Millet. A six-course menu has been carefully curated by expert chefs including dishes like Kushmandakah, Bhel Chaat, Sasyam, Nachni, and more. Available for lunch and dinner till September 12.