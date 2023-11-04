DAG brings back City as a Museum from November 17-26

The Delhi Art Gallery (DAG) is back with a bang with the third edition of its much-awaited City as a Museum Series. Taking place in various places across Kolkata and its hinterlands, the event takes place from November 17-26. This annual art and heritage festival has seen the interest of art and heritage enthusiasts, researchers, scholars, students, and others in the past. Keeping in mind the varied interests of people the events this year are across the genres of cartoon, music, food, art, theatre, and more. The festival allows the participants to discover the city through a never-before-seen lens. It initiates dialogues and discussions among like-minded people and gives opportunities to build connections and bond over common interests.

The events to which registrations are still open this year are as below:

· Keyabat Meye on November 21, 22, and 23 at Barrister Babur Bari, Beliaghata highlight the lives of women on the cusp of 19th-century reformation through active installations.

· Mis-en-stage on November 24 at Natyashodh Sansthan, Salt Lake traces the evolution of Bengal’s set design.

· Sora Brittanto on November 25 involves an interesting excursion to Taherpur, Nadia where Sora artists give a one-on-one demonstration in their workshop.

· Gab-Sur-Kinaar: of making and playing the Tabla on November 26 at Jorasankho Thakurbari explores the evolution of Tabla with Asif Khan and Rohen Bose. They will be joined by Alla Rakha Kalawant on Sarangi for a concert, post the session.

Each of the events needs mandatory pre-registration via the official DAG website. The vacancies are filling up fast, so register yourself for your choice of session /s today.