Make a wishlist of to-do activities this week with Indulge 

Looking for activities to keep yourself engaged this week? Here's a list of things to try out.

Shop home-grown

Save the date and rush over to Melbourne Café at Jodhpur Park to pick up some of the exclusive and trending traditional and western wear, jewelleries, artworks, and more at the Flea-kar by The Art Cart. Discover the latest collections from brands like Lush Plush, Nini, Golpo, Chitras, Vara and more. From noon to 9 pm on Oct 7 and 8.

Fire and Water

Head over to the Academy of Fine Arts on October 8 at 2:45 pm to catch the play Agni-Jol. Originally by Girish Karnad, the play is directed by Abir Manoj and presented by Nayabad Titas. Actors Rudranil Ghosh, Sudip Mukherjee, and Sarbari Mukherjee play pivotal parts. Tickets are available at thirdbell . in

Pre-Puja Culinary Bonanza

The fun of sitting in What’s Up! Café admiring the terrace views of the Rabindra Sarobar Lake while gorging on their newly introduced pre-puja festive thali, Pujo Ashchhe, is quite an experience. It comprises traditional Bengali preparations like Fish Fry, Kosha Mangsho, Badam Diye Jhuri Aloo Bhaaja, Payesh, and more. The thali is priced at Rs 950+ and is available all-day till October 14, 2023.

Flavours of Bangladesh

Le Café Seine takes you on a unique culinary ride of the flavours of Bangladesh. Check out their pocket-friendly combos which include Chingri Bharta, Mezbani Mutton, Maan Kochu Bata, and Ilish Pulao. Make sure to reserve your spot to experience this culinary delight for the first time ever. Call 9830994781 / 9874243500 to make reservations. Available till October 15, 2023 , Wednesdays to Sundays.

Celebrating Durga

As Durga Puja knocks on the doors, brace yourself to listen to an evening of music with stalwarts like Haimanti Shukla, Lopamudra Mitra, Monomoy Bhattacharya, Aditi Munshi taking to stage during the event Duggi Elo Oi. Hurry and book your seats at the Nazrul Mancha on October 7 from 5:30 pm onwards. Tickets are available at bookmyshow. com

Classical Raga

Head over to the Kolkata Centre for Creativity on October 7 to experience an evening of soul instrumental music as Pandit Deepak Mishra and Pandit Prakash Mishra take you through the Benaras Gharana of classical music. Book your tickets from the official website and take your seats at the amphitheater from 6 pm onwards

Musical Tour

If pop music is your choice, then do not miss Zaeden’s music tour at the JW Marriott Kolkata on October 20. Listen to the pop-music sensation as he makes a stop in Kolkata during his Revelation Tour. The event starts from 7 pm onwards and tickets are available at insider. in.