To Die For is revamping their entire menu and for one last time, here’s your chance to taste the best of their classic menu by owner and chef Shashvat. Before the Pumpkin Ravioli and Orange Chilly Panna Cotta bids the patron’s goodbye, its time to give them the best culinary farewell one could. Revisit the classics one last time from April 12 to 14 and then wait for the new menu to be dropped soon.