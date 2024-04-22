Indulge in Thai flavours at this pop-up in Kolkata

Check out this Thai pop-up hosted at Hyatt Regency Kolkata where Chef Yhin from Hyatt Regency Phuket takes you on an unparalleled culinary journey to Thailand. The menu includes the rich and diverse flavours of the land where every dish tells the story of tradition and authenticity. The menu is available for lunch and dinner for a limited time only. So hurry and make your reservations!
What: Thai pop-up
Where: Waterside Café, Hyatt Regency
When: till April 25, 2024
Time: Lunch-12:30 pm - 3:00 pm / Dinner- 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Price: Lunch – Rs 1850+ / Dinner – Rs 2000+