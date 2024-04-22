Kolkata

Indulge in Thai flavours at this pop-up in Kolkata

Embark on this culinary journey and experience the best of fine –dining
Check out this Thai pop-up hosted at Hyatt Regency Kolkata where Chef Yhin from Hyatt Regency Phuket takes you on an unparalleled culinary journey to Thailand. The menu includes the rich and diverse flavours of the land where every dish tells the story of tradition and authenticity. The menu is available for lunch and dinner for a limited time only. So hurry and make your reservations!

What: Thai pop-up

Where: Waterside Café, Hyatt Regency

When: till April 25, 2024

Time: Lunch-12:30 pm - 3:00 pm / Dinner- 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Price: Lunch – Rs 1850+ / Dinner – Rs 2000+

