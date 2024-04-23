Head over to this summer special pop-up in Kolkata

Indulge in retail therapy to combat the summer blues. Check out The Summer Edit hosted by Garima Banka at Ballygunge on April 24. The three-hour lifestyle pop-up is curated to showcase some of the best ensembles to beat the heat this summer at a very affordable price.

Some of the designers, who have flown down from across the country includes Canoopi, Sana Salman, Devanshi Didwania, Araama by Veenu Kaur and Peppermint Diva. Shop for the summer colours, silhouettes, and the latest designs. So do not miss out on this flash exhibition tomorrow.