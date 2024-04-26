Here are some not-to-be-missed performances in Kolkata this weekend

The City of Joy has two upcoming performing art events to lighten your mood and take off your minds from the soaring temperatures. Here’s a sneak peek of what you would not want to miss around the corner.
Head over to Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR on April 26 and witness the magic of Manipuri dance. The dance recital Nongi Ithin, will be performed by Vidushi Poushali Chatterjee and her group. The recital would focus on the Dasavtar and other composition along with lecture demonstrations. The performance begins at 6:30 pm and is open to all above 5 years of age.
If you are in the mood for some poetry and music to engage your soul in, Ibadat is your place to be. An evening of poetry and musical performances by artistes Ipsita Ganguli, poet and cultural curator; Subhadrakalyan Rana, trained Indian classical musician on vocals and tabla on the vocals; and accompanied by Subhrajyoti Sen on Sarod, it will be a performance to cherish. Held at the newly inaugurated Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (BCAF) on April 27, the performance invites all from 6 pm.