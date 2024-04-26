Here are some not-to-be-missed performances in Kolkata this weekend

If you are in the mood for some poetry and music to engage your soul in, Ibadat is your place to be. An evening of poetry and musical performances by artistes Ipsita Ganguli, poet and cultural curator; Subhadrakalyan Rana, trained Indian classical musician on vocals and tabla on the vocals; and accompanied by Subhrajyoti Sen on Sarod, it will be a performance to cherish. Held at the newly inaugurated Bridging Culture and Arts Foundation (BCAF) on April 27, the performance invites all from 6 pm.