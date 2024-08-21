Exquisite oriental flavours come to this Kolkata fine-diner

One of the fine diners of the city, Wykiki at Taj City Centre Newtown is back to treat its patrons yet again with the oriental flavours. This Asian restaurant is hosting the flavours of Ming Yang by the expert chefs from Taj Lands End Mumbai. From Sichuan to Cantonese, get a taste of myriad cuisines and flavours during this pop-up.
This fine-dining experience allows you to choose from Spicy Pok Choi Dumplings, Scallop Sui Mai, Stir Fried Water chestnut and shitake mushroom, Crispy Fried Tofu, Crispy Garlic Prawn, and Ming Yang Chicken for starters. For the mains, one may pick their taste from among Mapo Tofu, Four Treasure Vegetables or go for Wok Fried Lobster, Steamed Chilean Seabass, Sichuan Two Chili Pepper Chicken. And lastly to wrap up there’s the Mango Pudding and Darsaan.
What: Ming Yang from Taj Lands End Mumbai
Where: Wykiki, Taj City Centre Newtown
When: till August 25
Price for two (approx.): Rs 2500+