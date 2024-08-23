Lose yourself in the flavours of delicious dimsums at this food festival in Kolkata

Revel in the warm deliciousness of freshly made dimsums at this Dimsum Festival at Vintage Asia at JW Marriott. Curated by head chef Wong, eaters can be assured to be taken on a journey of Asian flavours with dishes made from local culinary techniques and ingredients.
Some of the signature dishes include Prawn har gao, delicate prawn dumplings wrapped in rice flour skin; Chicken siu mai, steamed dumplings filled with tender chicken, shiitake mushrooms, and a hint of ginger topped with a touch of roe; Crystal vegetable dumplings, vibrant and colourful dumplings made with fresh, seasonal vegetables encased in a crystal-clear wrapper; Spicy Szechuan pork dumplings, bold and flavourful dumplings filled with spicy Szechuan pork served with a tangy dipping sauce; Lobster and truffle dumplings, lobster and truffle filling wrapped in a delicate dumpling skin offering a indulgent taste, and more.
With the live Dimsum stations where the chefs would be preparing the food, one can actually see upfront what they would be eating in a while. Chef Wong comments, “The Dimsum Festival pays homage to the rich and flavourful culinary traditions of Asia. Each dish offers a glimpse into the past and present of dim sum artistry, making this event a truly unique and immersive dining experience.”
What: Dimsum Festival
Where: Vintage Asia, JW Marriott, Kolkata
When: August 23- 31, 2024
Timing: Lunch - 12:30 pm - 03:30 pm / Dinner - 07:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Price: Rs 2800+